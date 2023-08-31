Sharmila meets Sonia in Delhi, Whats Up?

Amid talk that Y S Sharmila is set to merge her YSRTP with the Congress ahead of the 2023 December elections in Telangana, the young politician met Congress top boss, Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting lasted for 30 minutes and Sharmila, along with her husband Anil Kumar had some detailed talks with Sonia Gandhi. They arrived in the national capital on Wednesday evening and met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over breakfast on Thursday morning.

Sources say that Sharmila had discussions with Sonia Gandhi about the merger of her YSRTP in the Congress. She had an elaborate discussion over the merger and the consequences. She also reportedly sought some assurances from the former Congress president about the merger.

She had also reportedly recalled her father late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy’s desire to see Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister of the country. She told Sonia and Rahul that late Rajasekhar Reddy used to tell the family members how loyal he was to the Congress leadership.

Sharmila wanted to play an active role in the party in Telangana. She had told the Congress leader that she would be comfortable only in the Telangana politics.

However, Sonia Gandhi had reportedly asked Sharmila to work for the party in both the Telugu states. She had also asked Sharmila to work for Congress in the two Telugu States until the party was strengthened there. She expressed concern over the party’s present position in Andhra Pradesh and wanted Sharmila to help the party recover.

Sonia Gandhi also reportedly offered Rajya Sabha seat to Sharmila from Karnataka. She had offered to contest the Assembly elections from Telangana. She had also promised to campaign for the Congress in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 general election.

Later, speaking to media persons, Sharmila said that her talks with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were held in “constructive way.” She also told the media persons that she would be taking a call shortly on her future course of action.