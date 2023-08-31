CBI court gives permission to Jagan, Vijayasai for foreign tour

The CBI court in Hyderabad had granted permission to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSR Congress Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy to visit abroad. The court had granted permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit the UK.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit London on September 2 to see his daughter. He sought permission from the court to go to London. He is currently on bail in CBI and ED cases, which have arrested him some time back.

The CBI, however, argued against granting permission to Jagan to go to London. The court said that the cases are at various stages of hearing and investigation and wanted the court not to grant the permission.

However, the court granted permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit London to see his daughter. He had been visiting London once a year for the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, the court also granted permission to Vijayasai Reddy to visit several countries for the next 30 days. Vijayasai Reddy is planning to visit the USA, the UK, Dubai, Germany and other countries to sign MoUs with some companies.

Though the CBI argued against granting permission to Vijayasai Reddy, the court on Thursday granted permission.