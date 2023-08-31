Nara, Nandamuri walk along Lokesh in pada yatra

As the Yuva Galam of TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, completed 200 days on Thursday at Jangareddygudem of the combined West Godavari district, his mother, Nara Bhuvanesari, family members of Nara and Nandamuri actively participated in the pada yatra.

People from Chintalapudi and Polavaram Assembly segments also gathered in large numbers to greet Lokesh on the successful completion of his pada yatra for 200 days and reaching the 2700 km milestone. The TDP national general secretary began his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Thursday at Dandamudi Kalyana Mandapam in Jangareddygudem outskirts. Earlier, he actively took part in the Rakhi Purnima celebrations at the venue organised under the leadership of the senior party leader, Vangalapudi Anitha.

When the pada yatra reached the 2,700 km milestone at Seethampeta of Polavaram Assembly segment, Loeksh unveiled a pylon. He promised all those who are facing false police cases that all such false and illegal cases will be lifted once the TDP is back in the government. People will be freed from this autocratic rule, Lokesh remarked.

Later when the farmers from Narasannapalem raised various issues in a memorandum, including lack of proper power supply and no centres to purchase the farm products, Lokesh said that the farming is now in deep crisis due to the faulty policies being adopted by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy. Assuring them that Minimum Support Price will be paid for all farm products soon after the TDP forms the government again, Loeksh told them that all the welfare schemes will be reintroduced by the next TDP government.

When the villagers of Bayyanagudem complained of unavailability of sand, Lokesh said that the sand mafia is ruling the roost in the State now and once the TDP is forming the coming government all such issues will be resolved. Those who are indulging in such sand mafia will have to face serious consequences once the TDP is back in power, Lokesh added.