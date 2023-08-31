Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha’s New – Age Love story Kushi Set For Grand USA Premieres today in 500+ Locations by Shloka Entertainments.

Rowdy boy VIjay Deverakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest collaboration, Shiva Nirvana’s directorial Kushi has been the talk of the town since the release of the first look. The adorable family entertainer with a roller coaster ride of fun and emotions kept winning hearts of audience with every single promotional released till now.

The songs from the romantic entertainer by Hesham Wahab Abdul have become chartbusters increasing the buzz on the film. Amid all the huge expectations, Kushi is all set for grand release on this 1st Sep, 2023.

The movie is all set to woo the audience in th USA a day earlier with grand premieres in 500+ locations across USA by the popular and successful distribution company Shloka Entertainments. This assures the biggest ever release and openings for Vijay Deverakonda and Shiva Nirvana in the USA.

The pairing and chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu after Mahanati has been a treat to the audience. Shiva Nirvana who is widely known for his lovely family entertainers has crafted Kushi as another painting, supported by the magical tunes & music of Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Ace producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili of top production house Mythri Movie Makers, who are overwhelmed by the National Awards for Pushpa and Uppena, bankrolled Kushi with top notch production values.

The love and family entertainer also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep. The technical team is tightly setup by popular names like Cinematographer G Murali, Editor Prawin Pudi, Art Directors Uttara Kumar Surisetty, Chandrika and Stunt choreographers Peter Hein and V Venkat.

Enjoy the Love Tale on silver screen screens.

CLICK HERE! for USA Schedules.

Shloka Entertainments

+1 9722097896

shlokaentertainments1@gmail.com

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC