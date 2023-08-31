Abhishek Pictures Next Ghannu Bhai

Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures is presently making a Pan India film Devil with Kalyan Ram. The producer announced Ghannu Bhai as his next project. Pranay Myakal is helming the project and the first look of the same has been revealed today.

Ghannu Bhai marks the debut of Aditya Gangasani as a hero. The youngster looks quite ecstatic in the poster, as he beats the drums with full of energy. He seems to be playing a Hyderabad guy in the movie and the first look poster looks interesting.

The movie with most of the newcomers has music by Abhe. The makers through this first look poster have also announced the film’s release date. It will arrive in cinemas on March 8th.