Sithara Entertainments MAD teaser promises unlimited Fun!

Sithara Entertainments is coming up with complete unapologetic maddening fun that promises everyone to go back to their respective college days, titled MAD. The youthful entertainer movie teaser has been released by the team and it has elements that connects with youth in abundance.

Moreover, it marks the debut of Haarika Suryadevara, daughter of Suryadevara Radhakrishna aka China Babu is one of the reputed producers of Telugu Cinema. He produced blockbusters on Haarika & Haasine Creations. S. Naga Vamsi is presenting the film while Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, is co-producing it.

Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Narne Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are playing lead roles in the film. The teaser happens around the boys hostel and the antics of boys are sure to leave a smile on our faces. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film while Shamdat Sainudeen and Dinesh Krishnan B are handling cinematography. Navin Nooli is editing the film. More details about the movie to be announced soon.