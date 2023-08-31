Kushi Movie Review

Live Updates:

2;30 PM Kushii – the title song is excellent on screen as well.

2:20 PM Aara (Samantha ) introduction scenes visuals are very good

2:05 PM Viplav ( Vijay ) is deployed to Kashmor on government job

2PM Movie opens on an Athiest family.

Release Date: 1 September 2023

Director: Shiva Nirvana

Music: Hesham Abdul Wahab

Cinematography: Murali G

Producers: Mythri Movie Makers

