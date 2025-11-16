x
Paanch Minar Trailer: Raj Tharun is Back

Published on November 16, 2025 by nymisha

Paanch Minar Trailer: Raj Tharun is Back

Raj Tharun starrer Paanch Minar trailer has been launched today by director Sai Rajesh. The trailer promises a neat, fun out and out comedy entertainer. Directed by Ram Kadumula and produced by Madhavi, MSM Reddy, movir is presented by Govinda Raju.

Raj Tharun is playing a cab driver who wishes to become a business magnate in the film. But he finds himself in a tricky situation with lots of money. He is chased by goons and police. The story is well presented and engagingly translated to the screen by the makers. Raashi Singh is playing the leading lady role.

Team held a trailer launch event and Raj Tharun noted that the film got huge positive response from everyone who watched it. He stated that he is thrilled to be part of such a film. He stated that makers are ready to conduct paid previews from 19th November as they are so confident. He further thanked makers for trusting such a hilarious story.

Director Ram acknowledged Producer Madhavi for giving him the opportunity and highlighted the strong technical team, specifically thanking Shekar Chandra for the hit songs and brilliant background score. He assured the audience that the film is a crime-comedy family entertainer where every character will be memorable. Paanch Minar is releasing on 21st November all over.

