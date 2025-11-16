Ram’s Andhra King Taluka to release a day early

The overwhelming hype for Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse, has led producers Mythri Movie Makers to advance its release date to November 27th. The decision was made to reward the audience enthusiasm following a string of highly successful and trending promotional materials.

Under the direction of Mahesh Babu P, the film explores the never-before-seen concept of “A biopic of a Fan,” with Ram Pothineni portraying a fan of the leading star, Andhra King. Inside reports suggest Ram has delivered a memorable, career-defining performance in this role.

Adding to the excitement, the official trailer for Andhra King Taluka will be released on November 18th.

The launch is set to be a landmark event for TFI, taking place before a massive live audience in Kurnool. Ram Pothineni will be touring for the first time in USA from 26th – 30th November celebrating and interacting with fans for the release of the film. Featuring a significant role played by Upendra, the film is poised to be a major box office success.