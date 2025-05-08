x
Home > Politics

Pakistan Retaliates with Heavy Cross-Border Firing

Published on May 8, 2025 by nymisha

Pakistan Retaliates with Heavy Cross-Border Firing

Following India’s aerial strikes on terror camps, Pakistan has responded with intense firing along the Line of Control and International Border. The escalation has prompted widespread closures and evacuations in border areas as civilians bear the brunt of the conflict.

Pakistan has specifically targeted civilian settlements, using mortars and artillery on border villages and homes. These indiscriminate attacks have resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians while leaving another 43 injured. Local residents are now seeking shelter in underground bunkers or relocating to safer areas as their homes, shops, and vehicles suffer significant damage.

The Indian Army has been effectively countering Pakistan’s aggression with strong retaliatory fire. Reports suggest that several Pakistani military posts have been destroyed in India’s counter-offensive. Defense sources indicate that Pakistan has suffered considerable losses, though specific details remain unconfirmed.

In response to the tense situation, authorities have closed all educational institutions in five border districts of Jammu region – Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch. Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar announced these closures as a safety measure for students and staff.

Similar precautions have been implemented in Punjab, which also shares a border with Pakistan. Educational institutions in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur districts have been closed. Officials in Pathankot district have announced a 72-hour closure of all educational facilities.

Amid the tensions, 18 airports including Srinagar have been temporarily closed. The Indian Air Force has taken control of Srinagar airport, while operations at Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala, and Jamnagar airports have been suspended.

Indian airlines have cancelled over 200 flights, with IndiGo alone cancelling more than 165 services. Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and several international carriers have also cancelled flights to various affected airports, creating significant disruption for travelers.

