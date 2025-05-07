x
Ritu Varma Headlined OTT Series Devika & Danny Impresses With Refreshing First Look

Published on May 7, 2025 by swathy

Ritu Varma Headlined OTT Series Devika & Danny Impresses With Refreshing First Look

Devika & Danny

Ritu Varma is gearing up for her new web series, Devika & Danny, which will be streaming on Jio Hotstar soon. The series also features Surya Vasshistta as the male lead Shiva kandukuri in a key role and the first look poster has been released. Ritu Varma plays the role of a music teacher in the series, which is a social romantic drama produced by Joy Films.

Producer Sudhakar Chaganti’s Vision

Producer Sudhakar Chaganti’s production banner Joy Films is venturing into production for delivering high-quality content, and Devika & Danny is no exception. The series boasts a talented cast, including Kovai Sarala, Subbaraju, Soniya Singh and Mounika Reddy among others. The music is composed by Jay Krish acclaimed for Ashokavanam lo Arjuna Kalyanam. The story, screenplay and dialogues written by Deepak Raj, renowned for his work on Allu Arjun’s Race Gurram. The series has completed its shoot and is currently in post-production.

A Fresh Take on Romance

The series is directed by B. Kishore and promises to offer a fresh take on romance. The realistic narration and fun proceedings are said to be be major highlights of Devika & Danny. The makers are expected to reveal more details about the series soon.

Devika & Danny Set to Captivate Audiences

With its talented cast, engaging storyline, and high production quality, Devika & Danny is set to captivate audiences. Ritu Varma has pinned a lot of hopes on this project to make a comeback, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release on Jio Hotstar.

