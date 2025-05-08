Pakistan Shoots Down Five Indian Jets on Social Media!

On May 7th, India launched Operation Sindoor, a military strike targeting what it called “terrorist camps” in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan retaliated not just on the ground but also in the Fake News war. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and military officials claimed their forces had shot down five Indian fighter jets, including advanced Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30mki aircraft.

But here’s the catch: Pakistan never provided solid proof. No clear wreckage photos, no verified radar data, and no evidence of multiple captured pilots. Instead, social media was flooded with old crash images and fake videos, which fact-checkers quickly debunked by Pakistan-sponsored accounts and Journalists.

India never officially confirmed losing five jets to Pakistan’s fire. However, reports from local media and international outlets like Reuters and Al Jazeera suggested that three Indian aircraft had crashed, two in Kashmir and one in Punjab, and again, the source is a Pakistan official; however, Witnesses described a wreckage that was found, but New Delhi never blamed Pakistan for these incidents.

Think about it, if five high-tech jets had been shot down, wouldn’t there be undeniable proof? Satellite images? Reliable eyewitness accounts? Instead, the lack of evidence makes Pakistan’s claim seem more like wartime propaganda than fact.

This isn’t the first time such claims have flown thick and fast. In the 2019 Balakot strikes, Pakistan did shoot down an Indian Mig-21 and even captured these incidents, providing undeniable evidence. India, meanwhile, claimed it downed a Pakistani F-16.

The difference? In 2019, Pakistan had proof. In 2025, it didn’t.

Wars aren’t just fought with missiles, they’re fought with narratives. By claiming five kills, Pakistan aimed to:

– Boost morale at home.

– Counter India’s Operation Sindoor narrative.

– Project strength globally.

But without proof, the story falls apart.

In an interview with CNN, the Pakistani Minister was asked for proof about the bold claims of gunning down five Indian jets, and he said that it’s all over Social Media. Based on available evidence, Pakistan’s claim of downing five Indian jets doesn’t hold up. While one Indian aircraft may have crashed due to technical glitches or accidents (common in high-alert situations), there’s no proof Pakistan caused all five losses.

In today’s digital age, where satellite images and open-source intelligence can quickly debunk fake claims, exaggerated wartime statements only damage credibility. The truth? Delusional Pakistan likely inflated numbers for psychological impact, but reality tells a different story.

In war, truth is often the first casualty. This case proves it.

-Sanyogita