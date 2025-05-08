x
Pawan Kalyan’s Operation Koneru!

Published on May 8, 2025 by nymisha

Pawan Kalyan’s Operation Koneru!

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has ordered the restoration of Temple Koneru (tanks) across the state, prompting the Rural Development Department to begin work immediately. The department has announced that these koneru will be repaired and prepared for water storage as part of the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Officials have identified about 400 neglected Temple tanks in various villages that have remained unused for years due to a lack of maintenance. These traditional temple tank conservation structures once served as lifelines for rural communities, but fell into disrepair over time.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has revealed that all these sacred ponds will be completely restored and made fully functional by June. This initiative aims to revive local water management systems while employing rural workers.

Next Young sensation in Nani’s Next? Previous Pakistan Shoots Down Five Indian Jets on Social Media!
