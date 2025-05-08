x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Young sensation in Nani’s Next?

Published on May 8, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Anantapur Resident Died in Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash
image
Mumbai Actress Case: High Court Issues Interim Orders Against Police Officials
image
Mahesh makes the Impossible Possible with SSMB29
image
LG’s new plant at Sri City to redefine AP’s electronics manufacturing story
image
Young sensation in Nani’s Next?

Young sensation in Nani’s Next?

Natural Star Nani is currently touring in the USA to promote his recent release HIT 3. After a small break, the actor will return back to work and he will join the sets of his upcoming film The Paradise. Lots of speculations are on about the leading lady. Recent sensation Kayadu Lohar who made a splash with her screen presence in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon has been roped in as one of the leading ladies in this action thriller. The other leading lady is yet to be finalized and announced.

After the super success of Dragon, Kayadu Lohar went on a signing spree and she signed a bunch of Tamil films. This would be her Telugu comeback through The Paradise. The film is directed by Srikanth Odela and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. Anirudh is scoring the music and The Paradise is announced for March 26th, 2026 release. Nani will undergo transformation for his role in The Paradise.

Next LG’s new plant at Sri City to redefine AP’s electronics manufacturing story Previous Pawan Kalyan’s Operation Koneru!
else

TRENDING

image
Mumbai Actress Case: High Court Issues Interim Orders Against Police Officials
image
Mahesh makes the Impossible Possible with SSMB29
image
Young sensation in Nani’s Next?

Latest

image
Anantapur Resident Died in Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash
image
Mumbai Actress Case: High Court Issues Interim Orders Against Police Officials
image
Mahesh makes the Impossible Possible with SSMB29
image
LG’s new plant at Sri City to redefine AP’s electronics manufacturing story
image
Young sensation in Nani’s Next?

Most Read

image
Anantapur Resident Died in Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash
image
LG’s new plant at Sri City to redefine AP’s electronics manufacturing story
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Operation Koneru!

Related Articles

Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look