Young sensation in Nani’s Next?

Natural Star Nani is currently touring in the USA to promote his recent release HIT 3. After a small break, the actor will return back to work and he will join the sets of his upcoming film The Paradise. Lots of speculations are on about the leading lady. Recent sensation Kayadu Lohar who made a splash with her screen presence in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon has been roped in as one of the leading ladies in this action thriller. The other leading lady is yet to be finalized and announced.

After the super success of Dragon, Kayadu Lohar went on a signing spree and she signed a bunch of Tamil films. This would be her Telugu comeback through The Paradise. The film is directed by Srikanth Odela and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. Anirudh is scoring the music and The Paradise is announced for March 26th, 2026 release. Nani will undergo transformation for his role in The Paradise.