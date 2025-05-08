LG’s new plant at Sri City to redefine AP’s electronics manufacturing story

The IT, Electronics and Education Minister Nara Lokesh launched LG Electronics new manufacturing facility in Sri City on Thursday, marking a key development in Andhra Pradesh’s electronics manufacturing story.

The sophisticated electronics manufacturing facility set up with an investment of about Rs 5,000 Cr by LG Electronics is the first major foreign direct investment (FDI) since the formation of the new TDP-led alliance Government.

Spreading over 247 acres at Sri City, LG’s new plant is expected to create around 1900 direct and indirect jobs. It is spread over one million square meters, with a total floor area of 220,000 square meters.

Once the advanced electronics manufacturing facility comes into operation, it will have an annual production capacity of 8 lakh refrigerators and 8.5 lakh washing machines, 1.5 million air conditioners, and 2 million air conditioner compressors. Production will begin with air conditioners in 2026, followed by a phased rollout of washing machines, refrigerators, and compressor lines.

With Andhra Pradesh becoming home for such a fullscale advanced electronics manufacturing facility, state’s industrial and electronics ecosystem is set to get a big boost.

“LG’s electronics manufacturing facility at Sri City goes beyond industrial development. It is a milestone for not just AP but India’s industrial and technological advancement, where future is built. It creates jobs, empowers youth, and transforms lives. We’re not just building factories, we are building the future of our state,” said young IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, thanking LG management for choosing AP to set up trailblazing electronics manufacturing facility.