Pawan Kalyan to turn Active Producer

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is occupied with his political responsibilities. He has completed the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is releasing on July 24th and Pawan Kalyan is promoting the film all over. During his recent interaction, Pawan Kalyan said that he will continue to produce films in the future. He floated ‘Pawan Kalyan Creative Works’ long ago but he did not produce many films on the banner. He is now in plans to produce films on Pawan Kalyan Creative Works soon and the actor-turned-politician will announce more details soon.

Speaking about acting in films in the future, Pawan Kalyan said that nothing is in his hands. He neither rejected nor accepted doing films in the future. He also said that almost four days of shooting of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is pending for him and he will complete the shoot very soon. OG will release during Dasara while Ustaad Bhagat Singh releases early next year.