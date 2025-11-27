x
Home > Movie News

Peddi Chikiri BTS Special: Wow Mind-blowing efforts, Charan!!

Published on November 27, 2025 by nymisha

Peddi Chikiri BTS Special: Wow Mind-blowing efforts, Charan!!

Peddi’s Chikiri song has become a global sensation hitting more than 100 Million+ views across different languages. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan with ease and grace like only he can, made the hook step of the song, very popular. His styling, grace and background setting have added to the song’s reach and popularity.

To attain that one perfect shot, we see on big screens, the team had to work for days. In the special BTS video, we see how the team had to trek for 45 minutes to reach the shooting spot and then they had to work hard to capture it. Without any fear, Ram Charan amazed everyone with his grace even after trekking for so long.

His energy levels and comic timing with director Buchi Babu Sana are main assets of the video. We get the kind of adoration that both of them share and how they are crafting a magnum opus with such precision and passion. Ram Charan can ask for a green screen studio shoot but he trekked and made the shot authentic.

Hence, Chikiri has attained such global fandom. Legend AR Rahman’s tune and entire crew’s hardwork paid rich dividends. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady role in this rustic sports drama. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film on a massive scale and the Pan-India film is releasing on 27th March 2026 worldwide.

