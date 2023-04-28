Pic Talk : Samantha’s joyful special poster from Kushi

On the occasion of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 36th birthday, Kushi movie team released a poster of the actress. Samantha was seen as playful and with a big smile. She was seen with a tag on her neck, pretty well looking like a working woman. She was wearing skinny jeans and a light blue kurta, where the actress is elegant with the brightest smile. The joyful poster of Samantha left her fans in joy.

Kushi is a love drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in Shiv Nirvana’s direction. Mythri Movie Makers is producing this film on a grand scale. Kushi is the much-hyped project of Vijay Deverakonda and Sam. Currently, the actress is in London shooting for her upcoming action thriller Citadel series.

