Virupaksha first week worldwide collections – Excellent

Virupaksha has an excellent first week with a worldwide distributor share of 29.10 Cr and gross of 56 Cr. After a very good opening weekend the film has an excellent hold on weekdays with normal drops day by day. By the end of this weekend , the film will be profitable for all buyers. Today’s release agent has bombed which means the film will run another week with no competition and it will get a huge benifit on May 1st (Holiday).

The film hit $1.22 Million Overseas with more than million contribution from usa which is the first for hero.

Areafirst week worldwide collections5 Days Collections4 days Worldwide Collectionsfirst weekend worldwide collectionsDay1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business
Nizam11.10 Cr (including GST)9.54 Cr (including GST)8.50 Cr (including GST)7.20 Cr (including GST)1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr
Ceeded3.62 Cr3.15 Cr 2.78 Cr2.31 Cr0.54 Cr 4 Cr
UA3.24 Cr (including GST) 2.78 Cr (including GST)2.45 Cr (including GST)
2.05 Cr (including GST)0.58 Cr (including GST)
Guntur1.68 Cr1.52Cr1.38 Cr1.19 Cr0.46 Cr
East 1.76 Cr1.51Cr1.32 Cr1.10 Cr0.40 Cr
Krishna1.63 Cr (including GST)1.43 Cr (including GST)1.28 Cr (including GST)1.09Cr (including GST)0.32 Cr (including GST)
West1.23 Cr1.08 Cr0.97 Cr0.85 Cr0.47 Cr
Nellore 0.77 Cr0.69 Cr 0.63 Cr0.54 Cr0.20 Cr
AP/TS25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)
21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST)19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST)16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST)4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST)11 Cr ratio
ROI2.05 Cr1.75 Cr1.60 Cr1.40 Cr0.30 Cr1.30 Cr
Overseas4.45 Cr3.65 Cr3.25 Cr2.90 Cr1.05 Cr1.50 Cr
Worldwide Share31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST)27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST)24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)
20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST)6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST)
Worldwide Gross56 Cr47.4 Cr41.5 Cr35 Cr10 Cr
Pre-Release Business25 Cr25Cr25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr25 Cr

