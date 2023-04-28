Virupaksha first week worldwide collections – Excellent

Virupaksha has an excellent first week with a worldwide distributor share of 29.10 Cr and gross of 56 Cr. After a very good opening weekend the film has an excellent hold on weekdays with normal drops day by day. By the end of this weekend , the film will be profitable for all buyers. Today’s release agent has bombed which means the film will run another week with no competition and it will get a huge benifit on May 1st (Holiday).

The film hit $1.22 Million Overseas with more than million contribution from usa which is the first for hero.

Area first week worldwide collections 5 Days Collections 4 days Worldwide Collections first weekend worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 11.10 Cr (including GST) 9.54 Cr (including GST) 8.50 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr (including GST) 1.82 Cr (including GST) 7.20 Cr Ceeded 3.62 Cr 3.15 Cr 2.78 Cr 2.31 Cr 0.54 Cr 4 Cr UA 3.24 Cr (including GST) 2.78 Cr (including GST) 2.45 Cr (including GST)

2.05 Cr (including GST) 0.58 Cr (including GST) Guntur 1.68 Cr 1.52Cr 1.38 Cr 1.19 Cr 0.46 Cr East 1.76 Cr 1.51Cr 1.32 Cr 1.10 Cr 0.40 Cr Krishna 1.63 Cr (including GST) 1.43 Cr (including GST) 1.28 Cr (including GST) 1.09Cr (including GST) 0.32 Cr (including GST) West 1.23 Cr 1.08 Cr 0.97 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.47 Cr Nellore 0.77 Cr 0.69 Cr 0.63 Cr 0.54 Cr 0.20 Cr AP/TS 25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)

21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST) 19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST) 16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST) 4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST) 11 Cr ratio ROI 2.05 Cr 1.75 Cr 1.60 Cr 1.40 Cr 0.30 Cr 1.30 Cr Overseas 4.45 Cr 3.65 Cr 3.25 Cr 2.90 Cr 1.05 Cr 1.50 Cr Worldwide Share 31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST) 27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST) 24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)

20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST) 6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST) Worldwide Gross 56 Cr 47.4 Cr 41.5 Cr 35 Cr 10 Cr Pre-Release Business 25 Cr 25Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr 25 Cr