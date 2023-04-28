Virupaksha first week worldwide collections – Excellent

Virupaksha has an excellent first week with a worldwide distributor share of 29.10 Cr and gross of 56 Cr. After a very good opening weekend the film has an excellent hold on weekdays with normal drops day by day. By the end of this weekend , the film will be profitable for all buyers. Today’s release agent has bombed which means the film will run another week with no competition and it will get a huge benifit on May 1st (Holiday).
The film hit $1.22 Million Overseas with more than million contribution from usa which is the first for hero.
|Area
|first week worldwide collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 days Worldwide Collections
|first weekend worldwide collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|11.10 Cr (including GST)
|9.54 Cr (including GST)
|8.50 Cr (including GST)
|7.20 Cr (including GST)
|1.82 Cr (including GST)
|7.20 Cr
|Ceeded
|3.62 Cr
|3.15 Cr
|2.78 Cr
|2.31 Cr
|0.54 Cr
|4 Cr
|UA
|3.24 Cr (including GST)
|2.78 Cr (including GST)
|2.45 Cr (including GST)
|2.05 Cr (including GST)
|0.58 Cr (including GST)
|Guntur
|1.68 Cr
|1.52Cr
|1.38 Cr
|1.19 Cr
|0.46 Cr
|East
|1.76 Cr
|1.51Cr
|1.32 Cr
|1.10 Cr
|0.40 Cr
|Krishna
|1.63 Cr (including GST)
|1.43 Cr (including GST)
|1.28 Cr (including GST)
|1.09Cr (including GST)
|0.32 Cr (including GST)
|West
|1.23 Cr
|1.08 Cr
|0.97 Cr
|0.85 Cr
|0.47 Cr
|Nellore
|0.77 Cr
|0.69 Cr
|0.63 Cr
|0.54 Cr
|0.20 Cr
|AP/TS
|25.03 Cr (22.60 Cr excluding GST)
|21.70 Cr (19.60 Cr excluding GST)
|19.31 Cr (17.45 Cr excluding GST)
|16.33 Cr (14.75 Cr excluding GST)
|4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST)
|11 Cr ratio
|ROI
|2.05 Cr
|1.75 Cr
|1.60 Cr
|1.40 Cr
|0.30 Cr
|1.30 Cr
|Overseas
|4.45 Cr
|3.65 Cr
|3.25 Cr
|2.90 Cr
|1.05 Cr
|1.50 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|31.53 Cr (29.10 Cr excluding GST)
|27.1 Cr (25 Cr excluding GST)
|24.16 Cr (22.30 Cr excluding GST)
|20.63 Cr (19.05 Cr excluding GST)
|6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST)
|Worldwide Gross
|56 Cr
|47.4 Cr
|41.5 Cr
|35 Cr
|10 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|25 Cr
|25Cr
|25 Cr
|25 Cr
|25 Cr
|25 Cr