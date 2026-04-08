Powerstar to attend Mega158 Launch

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to launch his 158th film in a grand manner. The film will be directed by Bobby Kolli and this is their second collaboration after Waltair Veerayya. The film will have its launch in a grand manner in Hyderabad on April 11th. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will attend the event as Special Guest. Bobby Kolli along with the producers met Pawan Kalyan personally and invited for the launch. Today also marks the ten years of Sardar Gabbar Singh, a mass entertainer featuring Pawan Kalyan directed by Bobby.

Bobby Kolli is done with the script of Mega158 and the shoot commences from April 20th in Hyderabad. Priyamani is paired up beside Chiranjeevi. KVN Productions are making their debut as producers with Mega158. The initial plan was to release this untitled film during Sankranthi 2027 and there is no clarity about the film’s release for now. Thaman will score the music and background score for this untitled film.