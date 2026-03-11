Prabhas C/O Mythri Movie Makers

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has some of the biggest films lined up and he is currently shooting for Fauzi, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD. Fauzi is a periodic film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Prabhas is closely associated with the top production house and he promised to do more films for Mythri in the future. The production house is also acquiring the distribution rights of several biggies. They released Prabhas’ Raja Saab in Nizam and lost big money. Mythri has acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Spirit that will release next year. They will release Fauzi on their own.

Prabhas has Salaar 2 and two other films with Hombale Films. Mythri will distribute and release all the films produced by Hombale Films. Mythri is also closely associated with Prabhas for their upcoming films. Prabhas also promised a film for People Media Factory after Raja Saab ended up as a disappointment. Mythri will release the films of PMF in Nizam. Hence, all the upcoming films of Prabhas except Kalki 2898 AD sequel will release through Mythri in the future. Prabhas is also closely working with the top production house and is keen to sign more films for the top production house in the future.