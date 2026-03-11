x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Peddi Shooting Deadlines: Packed with Headaches

Published on March 11, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Limited Menus in IT office Cafeterias & Hostels Amid LPG Concerns
image
Harish Shankar’s Quick Response To Tweet On Mahesh Babu
image
Manchu Manoj’s “No Excuses” Training Push Builds Momentum for David Reddy
image
Prabhas C/O Mythri Movie Makers
image
Peddi Shooting Deadlines: Packed with Headaches

Peddi Shooting Deadlines: Packed with Headaches

Ram Charan’s Peddi is in the final stages of shoot and the expectations are big on the film. The makers announced that the film will head for a grand release on April 30th and this is the best summer date for any film this year. The team is yet to complete the shoot and different teams are working round the clock to wrap up the shoot. Two teams are working on different episodes. Buchi Babu and Rathnavelu are shooting with Ram Charan while the episodes without Charan are shot with a second unit.

The final deadline to complete the shoot is March end. An item song on Ram Charan is yet to be shot along with the pending portions. On the other side, the post-production work is being completed. AR Rahman is working on the final background score. Peddi is the most awaited Telugu film of the year and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. There is a big theatrical bet involved and the makers are working hard to meet the deadlines and they are packed with headaches for now. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.

Next Prabhas C/O Mythri Movie Makers Previous Where is Anushka Shetty?
else

TRENDING

image
Harish Shankar’s Quick Response To Tweet On Mahesh Babu
image
Manchu Manoj’s “No Excuses” Training Push Builds Momentum for David Reddy
image
Prabhas C/O Mythri Movie Makers

Latest

image
Limited Menus in IT office Cafeterias & Hostels Amid LPG Concerns
image
Harish Shankar’s Quick Response To Tweet On Mahesh Babu
image
Manchu Manoj’s “No Excuses” Training Push Builds Momentum for David Reddy
image
Prabhas C/O Mythri Movie Makers
image
Peddi Shooting Deadlines: Packed with Headaches

Most Read

image
Limited Menus in IT office Cafeterias & Hostels Amid LPG Concerns
image
Vijay, BJP and the NDA Confusion in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
Telangana Police Arrest 208 in Massive Cybercrime Operation Across 137 Bank Branches

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot