Peddi Shooting Deadlines: Packed with Headaches

Ram Charan’s Peddi is in the final stages of shoot and the expectations are big on the film. The makers announced that the film will head for a grand release on April 30th and this is the best summer date for any film this year. The team is yet to complete the shoot and different teams are working round the clock to wrap up the shoot. Two teams are working on different episodes. Buchi Babu and Rathnavelu are shooting with Ram Charan while the episodes without Charan are shot with a second unit.

The final deadline to complete the shoot is March end. An item song on Ram Charan is yet to be shot along with the pending portions. On the other side, the post-production work is being completed. AR Rahman is working on the final background score. Peddi is the most awaited Telugu film of the year and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. There is a big theatrical bet involved and the makers are working hard to meet the deadlines and they are packed with headaches for now. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.