Where is Anushka Shetty?

Published on March 11, 2026 by nymisha

Where is Anushka Shetty?

Anushka Shetty enjoys a huge craze among the Telugu audience. She is a known face for Tamil and other South languages. Baahubali also introduced her to North audience and she has been suffering with weight loss issues from the past few years. The actress managed to do films and she is quite selective. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty ended up decent but her last film Ghaati is a huge disaster. Anushka Shetty has a strong non-theatrical market and the theatrical deals of her films depend on the combination and the buzz generated before the release.

Ghaati released in September last year. Anushka isn’t seen across film circles and there is no news or rumor about her upcoming movies. The actress was in talks for a couple of web-based projects but they did not start rolling. The actress is yet to sign or announce her new film. When Anushka was on the top as an actress, she made big investments in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Though the actress worked hard to cut down her weight, she could not do so. The actress is not in a hurry and she is in plans to start a film if she is completely impressed with the script. For now, Anushka is left with no film.

Her fans are eagerly waiting for her next film and it is not happening anytime soon.

