Vijay, BJP and the NDA Confusion in Tamil Nadu Politics

The recent expulsion of BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A. N. S. Prasad has raised questions about what the party actually wants when it comes to actor Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

The controversy began when Prasad publicly suggested that Vijay should join the NDA if he truly wants to stop the DMK from returning to power. His argument was simple. If anti-DMK votes get divided between multiple parties, the DMK will benefit. But the BJP leadership did not like the statement. Within a day, the party removed him from his spokesperson position and stripped him of party responsibilities.

After all, the idea he spoke about is already part of political discussions in Tamil Nadu. Several leaders within the broader NDA space have openly spoken about the need to unite anti-DMK forces. There are also reports that some NDA leaders, including Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, are maintaining informal contact with Vijay’s camp.

This is where the contradiction appears. If political conversations are happening in the background, why punish a spokesperson for saying something similar?

Alliances are sensitive negotiations. National parties prefer to control the narrative carefully. A spokesperson openly inviting another party into the alliance can create pressure or signal desperation. It can also disturb ongoing political calculations. There is another complication. Vijay’s party has repeatedly positioned itself as an alternative to both the DMK and the BJP. Aligning too early with the NDA could damage his carefully built political image.

So the expulsion of Prasad is not really about the alliance idea itself, but it is about timing. For now, the BJP wants to keep its options open while avoiding public speculation. Meanwhile, Vijay continues to watch the political landscape. Whether he chooses to stand alone or eventually align with a larger coalition will shape the next chapter of Tamil Nadu politics.