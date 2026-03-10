x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Music Labels’ pay puts Anirudh on Top Slot

Published on March 10, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Vijay, BJP and the NDA Confusion in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
Music Labels’ pay puts Anirudh on Top Slot
image
Telangana Police Arrest 208 in Massive Cybercrime Operation Across 137 Bank Branches
image
KVN Productions: Big Advances paid in Telugu Cinema
image
Dacoit Poster: Adivi Sesh’s Wounded Grit

Music Labels’ pay puts Anirudh on Top Slot

There are a number of top music composers from the South who are delivering exceptional work. One music composer who dominated everyone is Anirudh Ravichander. He is considered for all the films of top stars and the producers are ready to pay him big money. Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman are on the top in Telugu and Anirudh is dominating Tamil. But Anirudh has been paid double the remuneration offered for Thaman, DSP and other top music composers of South.

The real reason is that the music labels are offering big money for the music rights of the films that are composed by Anirudh. Hence, Anirudh quoted a remuneration of Rs 25 crores for AA23 that features Allu Arjun. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director. Anirudh’s films are earning wide appreciation and there is wide reach for the songs and OSTs. Anirudh is miles ahead in the reach because of which he is paid big money. Thaman is charging Rs 10 crores while DSP is quoting Rs 12 crores per film. Anirudh has reached a milestone of Rs 25 crore remuneration and this is because of the support from the music labels.

Next Vijay, BJP and the NDA Confusion in Tamil Nadu Politics Previous Telangana Police Arrest 208 in Massive Cybercrime Operation Across 137 Bank Branches
else

TRENDING

image
Music Labels’ pay puts Anirudh on Top Slot
image
KVN Productions: Big Advances paid in Telugu Cinema
image
Dacoit Poster: Adivi Sesh’s Wounded Grit

Latest

image
Vijay, BJP and the NDA Confusion in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
Music Labels’ pay puts Anirudh on Top Slot
image
Telangana Police Arrest 208 in Massive Cybercrime Operation Across 137 Bank Branches
image
KVN Productions: Big Advances paid in Telugu Cinema
image
Dacoit Poster: Adivi Sesh’s Wounded Grit

Most Read

image
Vijay, BJP and the NDA Confusion in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
Telangana Police Arrest 208 in Massive Cybercrime Operation Across 137 Bank Branches
image
AP Government Begins Evacuation of Telugu Citizens from Gulf Amid Iran War Tensions

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot