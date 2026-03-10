Music Labels’ pay puts Anirudh on Top Slot

There are a number of top music composers from the South who are delivering exceptional work. One music composer who dominated everyone is Anirudh Ravichander. He is considered for all the films of top stars and the producers are ready to pay him big money. Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman are on the top in Telugu and Anirudh is dominating Tamil. But Anirudh has been paid double the remuneration offered for Thaman, DSP and other top music composers of South.

The real reason is that the music labels are offering big money for the music rights of the films that are composed by Anirudh. Hence, Anirudh quoted a remuneration of Rs 25 crores for AA23 that features Allu Arjun. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director. Anirudh’s films are earning wide appreciation and there is wide reach for the songs and OSTs. Anirudh is miles ahead in the reach because of which he is paid big money. Thaman is charging Rs 10 crores while DSP is quoting Rs 12 crores per film. Anirudh has reached a milestone of Rs 25 crore remuneration and this is because of the support from the music labels.