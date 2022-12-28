It has been five years since ‘Baahubali 2’ hit the screens and took India by storm but pan-India star Prabhas continues to hold audiences in thrall with his charm and humility.

Fans are in for a new year treat as the ‘Baahubali’ star features in the no-holds-barred chat show, ‘Unstoppable 2 with NBK’ hosted by the inimitable Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK).

Prabhas recently made an appearance on the popular chat show streaming on aha OTT platform. According to sources in the show team, the episode is set to serve a feast of countless memories of Prabhas and his pal, actor Gopichand, as told to NBK.

Giving a glimpse of the fun talk in the ‘Baahubali – The Beginning’ episode of ‘Unstoppable 2 with NBK’, the star anchor asks Prabhas about his relationship with Sita, or his leading lady Kriti Sanon, in ‘Adi Purush’. In his reply, Prabhas reveals a lot of things which were unheard and unseen by people so far.

With so much juicy conversation flowing on the show, the OTT platform aha has decided to release the 100-minuite Baahubali episode in two parts — The Beginning and Conclusion, streaming on December 30 and January 6, respectively.