Prabhas to play Nandeeshwarudu

Published on April 15, 2024

Prabhas to play Nandeeshwarudu

Pan-Indian star Prabhas will be seen in a guest role in Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa that is under shooting mode. The film has a bunch of renowned actors playing prominent roles. There are strong speculations that Prabhas will be seen as Lord Shiva in the film but the team kept tight-lipped and never responded about his role. The latest development says that Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Nandeeshwarudu in the film. He is expected to join the sets soon and complete his portion of shoot in a single schedule.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film and Anushka is rumored to play Parvathi. Mohanlal, Shivaraj Kumar, Nayanthara, Kriti Sanon, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam will be seen in other important roles in Kannappa. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. 24 Frames Factory is producing this film. Prabhas is busy with Kalki 2898 AD, Raja Saab, Spirit and Hanu Raghavapudi’s films.

