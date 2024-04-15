x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Movie News

Harish Shankar gets the final nod from Megastar

Published on April 15, 2024

New Property Registration Charges Coming to Andhra Pradesh
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
NBK’s Long Dream turning True
Lucky Baskhar announces huge number of premieres before release
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary

Harish Shankar gets the final nod from Megastar

Harish Shankar is one of the most talented directors of Telugu cinema. After a long break, he is directing Ravi Teja in Mr Bachchan and the shoot is nearing completion. Harish Shankar is working with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in Ustad Bhagat Singh and the shoot got delayed due to the political commitments of Pawan. In this meanwhile, Harish Shankar approached Megastar with a script. The discussions have been going on for the past few months. As per the latest development, Chiranjeevi gave his formal nod and asked Harish Shankar to prepare the final script.

BVS Ravi penned the basic idea and the team is now busy working on the script. The shoot of the film may start in August after Chiranjeevi completes the shoot of Vishwambara. Harish Shankar gets a rare opportunity as he got to direct Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan in the same year. The shoots of Chiranjeevi’s film and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustad Bhagat Singh will take place simultaneously if things fall in the right place. More details are expected to be announced soon.

