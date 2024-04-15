Aa Okkati Adakku Coming In Summer

Spread the love

After a long time, Allari Naresh has done a complete entertainer Aa Okkati Adakku. This marks the directorial debut of Malli Ankam. Faria Abdullah played the female lead opposite Allari Naresh in the film produced by Chilaka Productions.

The movie is coming in the summer on May 3rd, as officially announced by the makers. Like in the title announcement video, Allari Naresh this time is puzzled about the release date in the video. The actor stated that Aa Okkati Adakku will provide a lot of entertainment, this summer.

As of now, the makers released a teaser and a song. While the teaser was humorous, the song showed the love aspect in the movie. The makers will come up with regular updates, as they announced the release date.