Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Aa Okkati Adakku Coming In Summer

Published on April 15, 2024 by

New Property Registration Charges Coming to Andhra Pradesh
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
NBK's Long Dream turning True
Lucky Baskhar announces huge number of premieres before release
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary

Aa Okkati Adakku Coming In Summer

After a long time, Allari Naresh has done a complete entertainer Aa Okkati Adakku. This marks the directorial debut of Malli Ankam. Faria Abdullah played the female lead opposite Allari Naresh in the film produced by Chilaka Productions.

The movie is coming in the summer on May 3rd, as officially announced by the makers. Like in the title announcement video, Allari Naresh this time is puzzled about the release date in the video. The actor stated that Aa Okkati Adakku will provide a lot of entertainment, this summer.

As of now, the makers released a teaser and a song. While the teaser was humorous, the song showed the love aspect in the movie. The makers will come up with regular updates, as they announced the release date.

