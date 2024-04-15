x
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Shruti Haasan in Rajinikanth’s Next?

Published on April 15, 2024 by

Buzz: Shruti Haasan in Rajinikanth’s Next?

Superstar Rajinikanth has lined up some crazy projects. He is currently shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film and an announcement video has been shot recently. As per the latest update, Shruti Haasan is in talks to play the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter in this stylish actioner. There is also a speculation that critically acclaimed actor Satyaraj will be seen in one more prominent role in this untitled film.

There are reports that the film revolves around gold smuggling mafia. Anirudh scores the music and Sun Pictures are the producers. The shoot of the film commences very soon and Rajinikanth will wrap up the shoot of the film by the end of this year. Rajinikanth will take up the shoot of Jailer 2 early next year and Nelson is the director. Rajinikanth has hiked up his fee after the super success of Jailer.

Related Articles

