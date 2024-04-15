Buzz: Shruti Haasan in Rajinikanth’s Next?

Spread the love

Superstar Rajinikanth has lined up some crazy projects. He is currently shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film and an announcement video has been shot recently. As per the latest update, Shruti Haasan is in talks to play the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter in this stylish actioner. There is also a speculation that critically acclaimed actor Satyaraj will be seen in one more prominent role in this untitled film.

There are reports that the film revolves around gold smuggling mafia. Anirudh scores the music and Sun Pictures are the producers. The shoot of the film commences very soon and Rajinikanth will wrap up the shoot of the film by the end of this year. Rajinikanth will take up the shoot of Jailer 2 early next year and Nelson is the director. Rajinikanth has hiked up his fee after the super success of Jailer.