Spread the love

Mallu girl Malavika Mohanan is one of the hottest beauties in South cinema. The actress is yet to get the right break in films but she enjoys a huge following on Instagram. Her glamorous clicks went viral and the actress is the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film directed by Maruthi. Malavika Mohanan posed in a two-piece floral bikini during her recent holiday. Malavika Mohanan looked super hot, sexy in the clicks. Malavika Mohanan looked super fit showing off her curves.