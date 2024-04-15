NTR’s War 2 Look Unveiled

Spread the love

Young Tiger NTR is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of his first Bollywood film War 2. A high voltage action episode on Hrithik Roshan and NTR is shot currently. NTR will sport a slim and lean look with trimmed beard and moustache in the film. Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela met NTR during the gym session and they posed for a selfie. NTR’s War 2 look is unveiled through this selfie posted by the actress. The picture is viral on social media.

“@tarak9999 garu our beloved true #GlobalSuperstar —exceptionally disciplined, honest, and refreshingly straightforward, yet so wonderfully humble. Thanks a million for your kindness and the motivation. Your lion-hearted personality is truly admirable. Can’t wait to work with you in near future” posted the actress. The latest schedule of War 2 will continue for ten days in Mumbai. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Yashraj Films is producing this big-budget attempt. War 2 releases in August 2025.

NTR will resume the shoot of Devara in Hyderabad this month. The film directed by Koratala Siva is aimed for October 10th release this year.