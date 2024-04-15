x
Major development in Gunshots at Salman’s Residence Case

Published on April 15, 2024 by ratnasri

Major development in Gunshots at Salman’s Residence Case

Two shooters opened fire near the residence of Salman Khan in Mumbai during the early hours of yesterday. Mumbai cops rushed to the spot and they investigated the matter yesterday. As per the CCTV evidence collected, one among them is Vishal Rahul who is one of the most wanted gangsters of Gurugram in Haryana. Vishal Rahul is a shooter who works for Rohit Godara. After the incident took place near Galaxy Apartments, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed the responsibility.

Vishal Rahul was involved in several cases and robberies in Haryana. Earlier, Lawrence Bishnoi announced that he would soon assassinate Salman Khan after which the security was beefed up for the actor. Salman was present at his Galaxy Apartments residence when the gunshots were fired yesterday. The cops beefed up the security at the residence of Salman Khan and they are on a hunt for the shooters.

Next NTR’s War 2 Look Unveiled Previous Tadepalle palace drafted script for Saturday’s drama, says Pattabhi
