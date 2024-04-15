x
Politics

Tadepalle palace drafted script for Saturday’s drama, says Pattabhi

Published on April 15, 2024 by ratnasri

TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, said that the Tadepalle palace had prepared the script much earlier for the stone-pelting drama on Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Pattabhiram told media persons that the hero in this drama is Jagan while the side-hero role is played by the former minister and YSRCP leader, Vellampalli Srinivas and both of them played their role marvelously. They managed the attack on themselves only to gain sympathy in the ongoing elections but are passing the buck on the TDP, Pattabhi remarked.

With the growing hatred from the people, the YSRCP leaders, including Jagan, are well aware that they are losing the polls and thus playing this kind of drama on the lines of Kodi Katti only to gain public sympathy, the TDP spokesman maintained. When an ambulance is very much available in the Chief Minister’s convoy, why Jagan was taken by a bus, he asked.

The scenes applying a plaster to Jagan while sitting inside the bus were telecast but the organisers miserably failed to use the services of the ambulance which is readily available in the convoy, Pattabhiram said and demanded a reply from the YSRCP leaders. He felt that the throwing stone on Jagan is certainly a part of a big drama.

Within 10 minutes of the incident the protestors came onto the roads carrying posters, Pattabhiram said and asked how the posters and banners were ready in just a matter of 10 minutes. As the Chief Minister, does Jagan need such kind of dramas, Pattabhiram questioned.

