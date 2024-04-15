x
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Tollywood Summer 2024: Dull and Pathetic

Published on April 15, 2024 by ratnasri

Tollywood Summer 2024: Dull and Pathetic

Summer 2023 had no major releases and Virupaksha was the only successful film of the season. This year summer is quite dull because of no notable films releasing during the holiday season. Tillu Square is a blockbuster and the film is doing very good all over. The film will have a dream run as there are no big releases in April and May. Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star released on April 5th and the film has been declared as a disaster. The rest of summer season has no notable films releasing and the season is turning out to be quite dull and pathetic. Malayalam dubbed film Manjummel Boys did well in cities of AP and Telangana.

Allari Naresh’s Aa Okkati Adakku, Vishal’s Rathnam are the notable releases in April. Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari will release on May 17th. Market Mahalakshmi, Sasivadhane, Jithender Reddy, Krishnamma are the other announced releases. With no films of stars, summer 2024 is expected to be a dull one.

