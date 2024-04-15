x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dil Raju puts new Releases on Hold

Published on April 15, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Dil Raju puts new Releases on Hold

Spread the love

Popular producer Dil Raju who delivered several super hits has been in a struggling phase. He was super confident on Family Star featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and the film has been declared as a disaster. Dil Raju had plans to release Love Me in the last week of April and a film featuring Suhas in the last week of May. The promotional plans have been chalked out. The music album of Love Me scored by MM Keeravani received poor response and there is no buzz surrounding the film. Dil Raju decided to put the next two releases on hold for now.

After Family Star turned out to be an outright disaster, Dil Raju decided to push the upcoming films for now. The new release dates of Love Me and Suhas film will be announced soon. Dil Raju also produced a film with Yashwanth Master in the lead role and the film is titled Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava. The film was delayed by a year and the team will announce the new release date of the film soon. For now, Dil Raju decided to push the upcoming releases.

Next Tollywood Summer 2024: Dull and Pathetic Previous New Release date for Kalki 2898 AD
else

TRENDING

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel

Latest

image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Sai Pallavi’s old video sparks Controversy
image
Suriya’s Kanguva to have a Sequel
image
Anil Ravipudi gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look