Dil Raju puts new Releases on Hold

Popular producer Dil Raju who delivered several super hits has been in a struggling phase. He was super confident on Family Star featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and the film has been declared as a disaster. Dil Raju had plans to release Love Me in the last week of April and a film featuring Suhas in the last week of May. The promotional plans have been chalked out. The music album of Love Me scored by MM Keeravani received poor response and there is no buzz surrounding the film. Dil Raju decided to put the next two releases on hold for now.

After Family Star turned out to be an outright disaster, Dil Raju decided to push the upcoming films for now. The new release dates of Love Me and Suhas film will be announced soon. Dil Raju also produced a film with Yashwanth Master in the lead role and the film is titled Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava. The film was delayed by a year and the team will announce the new release date of the film soon. For now, Dil Raju decided to push the upcoming releases.