New Release date for Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas’ upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD was initially planned for May 9th release but the film was pushed due to the ongoing elections in the country. The team announced that the new release date will be announced on April 17th. The team had plans to release the film in June but Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan was announced for June release. To be noted, Kamal Haasan is playing the role of the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD. The team of Kalki 2898 AD now decided to release the film in July and the final date is now locked.

Kalki 2898 AD will hit the screens in the mid of July and an official announcement will be out in the next couple of days. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani will be seen in the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music and background score. The film will have a pan-Indian release in July.