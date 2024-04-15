x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

New Release date for Kalki 2898 AD

Published on April 15, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

New Release date for Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

Prabhas’ upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD was initially planned for May 9th release but the film was pushed due to the ongoing elections in the country. The team announced that the new release date will be announced on April 17th. The team had plans to release the film in June but Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan was announced for June release. To be noted, Kamal Haasan is playing the role of the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD. The team of Kalki 2898 AD now decided to release the film in July and the final date is now locked.

Kalki 2898 AD will hit the screens in the mid of July and an official announcement will be out in the next couple of days. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani will be seen in the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music and background score. The film will have a pan-Indian release in July.

Next Dil Raju puts new Releases on Hold Previous Jagan imported ganja to AP, says Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True

Latest

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

Most Read

image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot