Jagan imported ganja to AP, says Naidu

“As the then chief minister of the State I have invited investments to the State from various foreign countries, Jagan Mohan Reddy, after becoming the Chief Minister of the State, has successfully brought in ganja and other drugs from abroad,” remarked TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday.

Jagan has totally swept away the North Andhra and encroached upon all the hilly areas, Chandrababu Naidu told a sea of humanity at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district during his Praja Galam. The TDP has the credit of promoting the port city of Visakhapatnam as IT and economic capital while Jagan has turned into a centre for settlements and land encroachments, the TDP supremo said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan started feeling shaky after the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP have come together forming an alliance and promised to develop the State with a double-engine government. He expressed confidence that there is a change in the mood of the people and the tremendous response from the Dalit community here is a clear indication of this.

“If the soul of Dr Sudhakar, a medical doctor who was killed branding him as mad, be peaceful the YSRCP should be completely routed in these elections,” Chandrababu said and stated that the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar is certainly a fantastic document but Jagan, who is in the position to implement it in the State is the most unfit person. The most prestigious Bharat Ratna was awarded to Dr Ambedkar when the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, was the chairman of the National Front, Chandrababu Naidu fondly recalled.

When all the three parties, the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP, have come together, is there any chance for the existence of any other party, Chandrababu Naidu asked and said that the construction workers are now ready to bury the YSRCP. On the one hand Jagan is distributing Rs 10 to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and looting Rs 100 from everyone by increasing the prices of all commodities so steeply, the TDP supremo remarked.

Did Jagan provide employment even to a single person, he asked and said that this Chief Minister did not fulfil even a single promise made to the people, including the youth like issuing job calendar and Mega DSC. “If the youth want to get jobs, Babu should be back and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should come to power,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Stating that he will personally take the responsibility to provide jobs to the youth, the TDP supremo called upon the people to elect the Jana Sena and the BJP candidates besides the TDP candidates for the progress of the State. The alliance will take every measure to construct houses for the poor besides supplying sand free of cost, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu also promised to promote local leaders for the development of this area and also put an end to the sand, land and mining mafia. The Super-Six schemes coupled with the welfare programmes announced by the Centre will certainly help the people to prosper well, he added.

Chandrababu Naidu made a fervent appeal to the people to vote for the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha seat, CM Ramesh, and Vangalapudi Anitha, for the Assembly segment with very high majority for the development of the State.