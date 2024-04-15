Vijay Deverakonda back to Work

Spread the love

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda has been struggling for success. The actor faced a huge embarrassment with Family Star. The film failed to open on a decent note and the box-office numbers are quite low. Everyone felt that Vijay Deverakonda will take a break and he will not start the shoot of his next film. But Vijay Deverakonda is back to work and the shoot of his 12th film started today in Hyderabad. Gautam Tinnanuri is directing this actioner and Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a cop. Two big schedules are planned and Vijay Deverakonda will complete the major portion of the shoot in these schedules.

Sree Leela was announced as the leading lady but the actress is no longer associated with the project. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and this untitled film may hit the screens during the end of this year. Vijay Deverakonda also has a couple of new films lined up and they will be announced officially soon.