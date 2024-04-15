x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda back to Work

Published on April 15, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
New Property Registration Charges Coming to Andhra Pradesh
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True
image
Lucky Baskhar announces huge number of premieres before release
image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary

Vijay Deverakonda back to Work

Spread the love

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda has been struggling for success. The actor faced a huge embarrassment with Family Star. The film failed to open on a decent note and the box-office numbers are quite low. Everyone felt that Vijay Deverakonda will take a break and he will not start the shoot of his next film. But Vijay Deverakonda is back to work and the shoot of his 12th film started today in Hyderabad. Gautam Tinnanuri is directing this actioner and Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a cop. Two big schedules are planned and Vijay Deverakonda will complete the major portion of the shoot in these schedules.

Sree Leela was announced as the leading lady but the actress is no longer associated with the project. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and this untitled film may hit the screens during the end of this year. Vijay Deverakonda also has a couple of new films lined up and they will be announced officially soon.

Next Jagan destroyed irrigation projects in North Andhra, says Naidu Previous Prabhas to play Nandeeshwarudu
else

TRENDING

image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True
image
Lucky Baskhar announces huge number of premieres before release

Latest

image
New Property Registration Charges Coming to Andhra Pradesh
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True
image
Lucky Baskhar announces huge number of premieres before release
image
Testing time for Meenakshi Chaudhary

Most Read

image
New Property Registration Charges Coming to Andhra Pradesh
image
South India’s Population Debate: Women’s Voices Challenge Political Leaders on Family Planning
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look