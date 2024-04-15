Jagan destroyed irrigation projects in North Andhra, says Naidu

Spread the love

Thanking the people of the State profusely for solidly standing by his family when he was in trouble, TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday said this public tsunami clearly reflects the fact that the victory in these elections is that of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing a largely attended public meeting at Rajam in Vizianagaram district during the Praja Galam, Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has totally debilitated the irrigation projects in North Andhra. The TDP during its regime has spent Rs 1600 cr on these projects while Jagan has spent a mere Rs 594 cr in these five years on these projects, he said.

Stating that Jagan always shamelessly utters lies and commits only crime, Chandrababu Naidu asked the people why the YSRCP leaders, Vijayasai Reddy and YV Subba Reddy are ruling the roost in North Andhra. Mentioning Saturday’s incident in which a stone was pelted at Jagan, the TDP supremo felt that in the name of stone-pelting Jagan is playing a high drama. This Chief Minister is a master in blaming others for the crime committed by him, he remarked.

Observing that had he continued in power the Bhogapuram airport would have been completed by now, Chandrababu Naidu promised that the companies that are closed now will be reopened to provide employment to the local youth once the TDP allied NDA forms the coming government in these elections. On observing the resounding response from the public, the TDP supremo is

confident that it is the NDA that is coming to power in these polls.

People are voluntarily attending the Praja Galam meetings while the paid labourers are attending the meetings being addressed by Jagan, he said, adding that Jagan is spending a whopping Rs 25 cr for every meeting that he is addressing now. This Chief Minister has been paying hundreds of crores of rupees to the advisors and had this amount been spent for the irrigation projects in North Andhra the people in the region would not have faced any kind of water problems, Chandrababu Naidu said.

Holding Jagan squarely responsible for not completing the Bhogapuram airport, Chandrababu said that while several industries were set up in North Andhra during the TDP regime, Jagan has turned this region as a ganja hub. What is the fate of Girijan University now, he asked and felt that if all the projects that were taken up during the TDP regime had been completed the region would have developed much better than Hyderabad.

Jagan has affection only towards the lands in Visakhapatnam but not on the people, he said, adding that even the welfare schemes for Backward Classes (BCs) that were implemented during the TDP rule have been withdrawn by this Chief Minister. Women too are the sufferers as the prices of all the commodities are skyrocketing now, Mr Chandrababu said.

Assuring the people that he will personally take the responsibility to promote the youth as leaders, Chandrababu Naidu said that false cases were foisted against all the innocent people by this Government. “I will be the driver for the State as you all know that I have taken the State on progressive path as chief minister for 14 years. Now my goal is to rescue the State from this predicament and take it much forward and thus entered into an alliance with the NDA,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to complete all the pending projects in North Andhra region, including the Palakonda road, outer ring road for Rajam and Thotapalli project canals.