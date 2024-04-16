Akshay Kumar’s First Telugu Outing

Spread the love

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been reportedly approached to play a crucial role in Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming film Kannappa. Akshay Kumar gave his nod and this is his first Telugu film. The actor also joined the sets of Kannappa in Ramoji Film City today. Akshay Kumar received a warm welcome from the team and was received by Mohan Babu and Vishnu. The team released a video of Akshay Kumar. He will be seen playing Lord Shiva in Kannappa and there are rumors that Anushka will play Parvathi in the film.

Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shivaraj Kumar, Nayanthara, Kriti Sanon, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam and others will be seen in other important roles in the film. Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director and 24 Frames Factory is producing this film. Vishnu has spent ample time on the pre-production work and a major schedule of Kannappa was concluded in New Zealand recently. The current schedule is going in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.