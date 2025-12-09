x
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Pradeep Ranganathan’s LIK Postponed for the Second Time

Published on December 9, 2025 by sankar

Pradeep Ranganathan’s LIK Postponed for the Second Time

Pradeep ranganathan's LIK movie

Pradeep Ranganathan scored two back-to-back blockbusters this year: Dragon and Dude. He had plans to release his third film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) and the film is scheduled for December 18th release across the globe in Tamil and Telugu languages. Vignesh Shivan is the director of this romantic drama and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. The film was initially planned for October 17th this year and it was pushed to December.

The latest update says that LIK is now pushed to February 2026 and it will release during the Valentine’s Day weekend. The makers are expected to issue an official statement about the same very soon. Rowdy Pictures, Seven Screen Studio are the producers and the film is high on expectations. Anirudh is the music composer. SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan, Seeman, Shah Ra, Mysskin, Anandraj and Sunil Reddy will be seen in other important roles in LIK.

