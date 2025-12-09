Pradeep Ranganathan’s LIK Postponed for the Second Time

Pradeep Ranganathan scored two back-to-back blockbusters this year: Dragon and Dude. He had plans to release his third film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) and the film is scheduled for December 18th release across the globe in Tamil and Telugu languages. Vignesh Shivan is the director of this romantic drama and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. The film was initially planned for October 17th this year and it was pushed to December.

The latest update says that LIK is now pushed to February 2026 and it will release during the Valentine’s Day weekend. The makers are expected to issue an official statement about the same very soon. Rowdy Pictures, Seven Screen Studio are the producers and the film is high on expectations. Anirudh is the music composer. SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan, Seeman, Shah Ra, Mysskin, Anandraj and Sunil Reddy will be seen in other important roles in LIK.