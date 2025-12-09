Sharwa’s Special Release Plan For NNNM

Charming Star Sharwa is coming up with a feel-good family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari, directed by Ram Abbaraju and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner in collaboration with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd. The film as earlier announced will light up theatres this Sankranthi with a special release plan.

Unlike the usual early premieres, NNNM is set to arrive on January 14th, with the team locking an unconventional yet propitious time of 5:49 PM for its first screening. Like never before, the makers locked release muhurtham, and that too screenings begin with evening shows.

As we know, Sharwa’s previous Sankranthi hits- Shatamanam Bhavati and Express Raja- also released on the same date, bringing him box-office cheer in past years.

The poster perfectly captures the film’s playful texture. Sharwa stands amid a burst of festive florals, wearing a bewildered expression. While Samyuktha appears visibly annoyed, Sakshi Vaidya brightens the frame with her cheerful vibe.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari seems all set to make this Sankranthi even more joyful.