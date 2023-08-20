Rajinikanth badly Trolled for touching UP CM’s Feet

By
Telugu360
-
0

Superstar Rajinikanth is a delighted man as his recent offering Jailer is a smashing hit. The film is doing sensational business all over. Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the video of Rajinikanth touching the feet of Yogi Adityanath went viral all over. Even the hardcore fans of Superstar are left in anger because of the act and he is badly trolled across the circles of social media. His fans called it a disappointing act.

“Yes, that is truly disappointing. Can he not see the difference between a yogi and a politician?” posted a netizen. Another one posted “Yes, that is truly disappointing. Can he not see the difference between a yogi and a politician?”. This is a huge surprise from Rajinikanth and Yogi Adityanath is quite younger than Rajinikanth.

