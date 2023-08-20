Sree Leela joins one more Crazy Project

Sree Leela is the busiest beauty of the T-Town and the actress is busy with a heap of films. The actress joined one more crazy project. She is the leading lady in Nithiin’s upcoming film directed by Venky Kudumula. Rashmika was the leading lady in this untitled film but the actress walked out of the project due to the creative differences. Sree Leela joined the film now and will join the film’s sets in this new schedule.

Nithiin allocated dates for this film and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. The episodes that are shot with Rashmika will be shot again. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music. The film releases next year. Nithiin is almost done with the shoot of Extra Ordinary Man. Sree Leela is the leading lady in this action entertainer directed by Vakkantham Vamsi.