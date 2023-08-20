Ace technicians for Ashish and DilRaju Productions next

Dil Raju’s nephew, Ashish Reddy, was introduced to the telugu audience as a hero in the film Rowdy Boys. The film was a perfect launch vehicle for the actor. Now the actor is currently busy with his next Selfish.

Now, the actor is all set to begin his next, a never attempted new kind of youth love story. Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy, the creators of the blockbuster Balagam, will fund this production under their DilRaju Productions banner.

A team of ace technicians is in charge of the technical department on this project. The film’s music will be composed by MM Keeravani, a legendary musician and academy award winner. The cinematography will be handled by renowned DOP PC Sreeram.

The makers appear to have enlisted the greatest technicians for this love story. Avinash Kolla, a brilliant art director, will be working on the film.

The film will be helmed by debutant Arun Bhimavarapu. The makers will kickstart the film with a grand launch tomorrow. More details will be announced soon.