Yarlagadda meets Naidu in Hyderabad

In less than 24 hours, YSR Congress leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Sunday. Yarlagadda announced his resignation to the YSR Congress party on Saturday.

Yarlagadda contested the 2019 general election from Gannavaram Assembly constituency on YSR Congress ticket. He lost the election to Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan of the TDP.

However, Yarlagadda started feeling uncomfortable as Vamsi joined the YSR Congress early in 2020. Though the party leadership had accommodated him as Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank chairman post, Yarlagadda continued to feel the heat from Vamsi.

A week ago, he met party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and sought party ticket for him from Gannavaram. As there was no positive response from the leadership, Yarlagadda finally quit the party.

Sources say that Yarlagadda had reportedly sought TDP ticket for which Naidu reaponde positively.