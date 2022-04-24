Ahead of the release of Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Acharya’ which is set to hit the theatres on April 29, actor Ram Charan on Sunday spoke to media about the flick and expressed his delight that South Indian films are gaining popularity across the country.

Ram Charan, who is said to have played a significant role in the film, said: “At first, I became a part of ‘Acharya’ as a producer-only but later I joined the cast to play Siddha.”

“My character’s initial length is only 15 minutes. It was eventually extended to 45 minutes. Siddha’s character is one of the most unique roles I’ve ever played. You’ll enjoy my scenes, especially those with my father, Chiranjeevi “..

When asked about his role in ‘Acharya,’ Ram Charan explained that his character is named Siddha, and he is a person who is obligated to follow non-violence, but a conflict with the antagonist Sonu Sood forces him to take a different path.

On South Indian films gaining popularity across the country, Ram Charan expressed his delight and said: “It’s wonderful to see the popularity of South Indian films in the country. My father used to say that back then, people only talked about super actors in Bollywood. Our films, such as’ KGF 2′, ‘RRR’, and others, are now being discussed throughout the country. I’m also proud to have been a part of it.”

‘Acharya’ is directed by Koratala Siva.

Ram Charan will be next seen in a big-ticket movie, which is currently being directed by Shankar Shanmugham.