x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records

Published on January 16, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records
image
Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority
image
Mythri Movie Makers lines up Ten pan-Indian Films
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Enjoys Sankranthi To Fullest

Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is creating a global sensation with his upcoming Magnum Opus Peddi. The movie teaser has become a viral sensation and enhancing the excitement, first single, Chikiri Chikiri has become a global chartbuster. AR Rahman composed the song and it became an instant chartbuster breaking all existing records.

The sheer scale of the song’s reception is captured in the latest data released by the production team. To date, the track has surpassed 200 million views across five languages, cementing its status as a multi-regional blockbuster. Social media engagement has played a pivotal role in this surge, with the track inspiring over 300,000 Instagram Reels and 870,000 Shorts, allowing the music to reach a vast, diverse audience.

Furthermore, the 2 million likes achieved on video platforms showcase the intense fan loyalty Ram Charan continues to command. On the streaming front, Chikiri Chikiri has proven its longevity and replay value by garnering over 60 million streams across all major musical platforms. Buchi Babu Sana’s vision and Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty have further enhanced song’s reach to next level.

This level of success provides a massive momentum boost for the producer Venkata Satish Kilaru to promote the film on a massive scale further. Peddi is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on March 27, 2026. Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu are playing prominent roles in this rural sports epic. If the current momentum is any indication, the film’s theatrical run will be sensational like never-seen-before for Indian Cinema.

Next Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema Previous Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority
else

TRENDING

image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records
image
Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority

Latest

image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records
image
Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority
image
Mythri Movie Makers lines up Ten pan-Indian Films
image
Sharwa’s NNNM Enjoys Sankranthi To Fullest

Most Read

image
P4 Programme Will Bridge Economic Gaps, Says Chandrababu Naidu
image
Telangana Speaker Gives Clean Chit to Two MLAs in Defection Case
image
Budget 2026: Rising Expectations Around Tax Relief and Consumer Growth

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch