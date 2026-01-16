Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is creating a global sensation with his upcoming Magnum Opus Peddi. The movie teaser has become a viral sensation and enhancing the excitement, first single, Chikiri Chikiri has become a global chartbuster. AR Rahman composed the song and it became an instant chartbuster breaking all existing records.

The sheer scale of the song’s reception is captured in the latest data released by the production team. To date, the track has surpassed 200 million views across five languages, cementing its status as a multi-regional blockbuster. Social media engagement has played a pivotal role in this surge, with the track inspiring over 300,000 Instagram Reels and 870,000 Shorts, allowing the music to reach a vast, diverse audience.

Furthermore, the 2 million likes achieved on video platforms showcase the intense fan loyalty Ram Charan continues to command. On the streaming front, Chikiri Chikiri has proven its longevity and replay value by garnering over 60 million streams across all major musical platforms. Buchi Babu Sana’s vision and Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty have further enhanced song’s reach to next level.

This level of success provides a massive momentum boost for the producer Venkata Satish Kilaru to promote the film on a massive scale further. Peddi is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on March 27, 2026. Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu are playing prominent roles in this rural sports epic. If the current momentum is any indication, the film’s theatrical run will be sensational like never-seen-before for Indian Cinema.