Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema

Tamil Superstar Ilayathalapathy Vijay is all set to enter into fulltime politics in Tamil Nadu after the release of Jana Nayagan. With huge buzz around the film, a bunch of releases have been pushed. But unfortunately, Jana Nayagan is occupied with censor hurdles and the film’s release is out of Sankranthi. Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi released on January 10th but the response was disastrous. The film’s numbers did not witness big growth despite the holiday season. With no competition around, the audience did not rush to theatres to watch the film.

Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar cleared all the hurdles and the film released on January 14th. Though the response was decent, the film did not open on a grand note. The Sankranthi holiday fever was clearly missing in Tamil Nadu because of the delay in Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi receiving poor response. Telugu film Raja Saab too did not open on a grand note and it failed to do decent business. On the whole, it is a dull Sankranthi for Tamil cinema in 2026.