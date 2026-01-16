x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema

Published on January 16, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out
image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records

Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema

parasakthi and jana nayagan

Tamil Superstar Ilayathalapathy Vijay is all set to enter into fulltime politics in Tamil Nadu after the release of Jana Nayagan. With huge buzz around the film, a bunch of releases have been pushed. But unfortunately, Jana Nayagan is occupied with censor hurdles and the film’s release is out of Sankranthi. Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi released on January 10th but the response was disastrous. The film’s numbers did not witness big growth despite the holiday season. With no competition around, the audience did not rush to theatres to watch the film.

Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar cleared all the hurdles and the film released on January 14th. Though the response was decent, the film did not open on a grand note. The Sankranthi holiday fever was clearly missing in Tamil Nadu because of the delay in Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi receiving poor response. Telugu film Raja Saab too did not open on a grand note and it failed to do decent business. On the whole, it is a dull Sankranthi for Tamil cinema in 2026.

Next Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad Previous Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records
else

TRENDING

image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out
image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records

Latest

image
Chiranjeevi’s MSG All Shows Sold Out
image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
image
Disastrous Sankranthi for Tamil Cinema
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Chikiri Chikiri breaks all-time records

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Gives Telangana Speaker Two More Weeks to Decide on Defection Cases
image
Telangana Soars High With Its First Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hyderabad
image
P4 Programme Will Bridge Economic Gaps, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch